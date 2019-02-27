Trump Arrives in Hanoi for Second Summit with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Air Force One landed at around 9 p.m. local time at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, where Trump was greeted by Vietnamese officials including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.Trump then traveled to his hotel the JW Marriott in a black limousine.Trump and Kim are set to begin their second summit with a brief one-on-one greeting and social dinner on Wednesday evening.On Thursday, the two leaders are expected to hold summit talks and adopt a Hanoi declaration before a luncheon and possibly a joint press conference.