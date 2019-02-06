N. Korean Media: Kim Received Report on Pre-summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media reported on Wednesday that leader Kim Jong-un received a report from working-level negotiators after arriving in Vietnam to attend his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported that Kim on Tuesday received a report at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi where he is staying on pre-summit working-level talks held between officials of the U.S. and North Korea.The KCNA also reported that Kim will pay an "official goodwill visit" to Vietnam on Friday and Saturday after his two-day summit which starts on Wednesday.Kim arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday morning after a 66-hour train trip.The KCNA said Kim also visited the North Korean Embassy in Hanoi late on Tuesday and called for efforts to enhance the friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties and countries.