Trump-Kim Meeting to Begin at 8:30 pm Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has released U.S. President Donald Trump's schedule for the first day of his two-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday local time at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, which is 8:30 p.m. in Korea.The two leaders will begin with an official greeting for about ten minutes and hold a one-on-one meeting for 20 minutes.They will then have a social dinner for about 90 minutes along with their advisers.Trump will reportedly be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim will also have two aides present, possibly including Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the central committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party.The dinner is set to conclude at around 8:35 p.m.Prior to meeting Kim, Trump is scheduled to participate in bilateral talks and a signing ceremony on commercial trade agreements with Vietnam’s President Nguyen Phu Trong. Trump will then hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.