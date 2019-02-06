S. Korea's Biz Sentiment Remains Low in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean firms’ business sentiment failed to recover this month after it fell to a 34-month low last month.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for February for all industries came to 69, unchanged from the previous month. Readings below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index last month marked the lowest level since March of 2016.Manufacturers' business sentiment improved slightly, rising by two points to 69.However, the outlook for March for all industries jumped eight points to 76, posting growth for the first time in six months and marking the largest growth since September of 2009.