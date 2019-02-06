Main Opposition Party Set to Elect New Leadership Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is set to elect its new leadership on Wednesday.The party will hold a national convention at 2 p.m. at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province to elect a new leader and five members to its decision-making Supreme Council.Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Rep. Kim Jin-tae are vying for the leadership post, with Hwang taking the lead in recent polls.Mobile and on-site votes and a public opinion poll will be combined to elect the new leader.The LKP leadership post has been vacant since previous chairman Hong Joon-pyo stepped down to take responsibility for the party's defeat in the June 2018 local elections.