Politics

Main Opposition Party Set to Elect New Leadership Wednesday

Write: 2019-02-27 09:22:56Update: 2019-02-27 10:13:55

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is set to elect its new leadership on Wednesday.

The party will hold a national convention at 2 p.m. at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province to elect a new leader and five members to its decision-making Supreme Council.

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Rep. Kim Jin-tae are vying for the leadership post, with Hwang taking the lead in recent polls. 

Mobile and on-site votes and a public opinion poll will be combined to elect the new leader.

The LKP leadership post has been vacant since previous chairman Hong Joon-pyo stepped down to take responsibility for the party's defeat in the June 2018 local elections.
