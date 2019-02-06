'China Has Never Denied Influence on S. Korea's Air Quality'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese environment minister said that Beijing has never denied Chinese influence on the air quality of South Korea.China's Ecology and Environment Minister Li Ganjie made the remarks on Tuesday during talks with his South Korean counterpart Cho Myung-rae in Beijing.During the talks, Cho presented the results of a study by a local institute showing that up to 80 percent of fine dust affecting the Korean Peninsula comes from China.The minister pointed out the effects of fine dust coming from China on Korea, presenting material translated into Chinese describing South Korea's efforts to reduce fine dust and related data.In response, Li said the Chinese government has never denied China's influence on the atmosphere of Korea, although the two nations may have differences on the affected areas and the level of the effects.The Chinese environment ministry previously claimed that most of the fine dust in Korea was due to domestic causes.