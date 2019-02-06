All Conscientious Objectors of Military Service to be Released

Photo : YONHAP News

The last remaining conscientious objector of the mandatory military service is set to be released at the end of the month on parole.According to legal circles on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry decided to release the last person on Thursday following a meeting by the parole board last week.This means that all 70 people who had refused military service due to religious or personal beliefs will have been freed from correctional facilities or detention centers.Since a landmark Supreme Court ruling last November, the conscientious objectors have been acquitted and freed from jail.