Bolton: Much to Discuss with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton posted on Twitter Wednesday there will be much to discuss over the following two days during the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.Bolton tweeted it’s good to be in Hanoi with U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with Vietnamese and North Korean officials.It's the first time Bolton has openly remarked on North Korea since he told the Washington Times on January 25th what the U.S. needs from the North “is a significant sign of a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons.”Bolton is considered a hardliner on North Korea, and his tweet suggests there are many issues on which Washington and Pyongyang need to narrow differences.