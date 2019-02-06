Descendants of Independence Fighters Given Korean Citizenship

Photo : YONHAP News

Descendants of independence fighters during the Japanese occupation of Korea have been granted Korean citizenship.Justice Minister Park Sang-ki on Wednesday awarded 39 people who are descendants of famous independence fighters such as Choi Jae-hyung and Heo Wi with Korean citizenship. The fighters were originally residents of six countries including Russia, China and Uzbekistan.The Justice Ministry said the decision was in line with commemorating the centennial anniversary of the March First Independence Movement and reciprocating the noble sacrifice of their predecessors.Since 2006, the government has awarded citizenship to a total of 326 descendants of independence fighters.