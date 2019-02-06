S. Korea's Childbirths Fall to Record Low Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of babies born in South Korea last year hit the lowest level since related statistics began to be compiled in 1970.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 326-thousand-900 babies were born in 2018, down about 31-thousand births, or eight-point-six percent, from a year earlier.About one million babies were born in 1970.The nation's total fertility rate, or the number of babies that a woman is projected to have during her lifetime, came to point-98 last year. It's the first time the figure fell below one since 1970.The drop in the birthrate is expected to advance the beginning of a reduction in the overall population, which was projected in 2016 to begin in 2028.