North Korean Entourage Observes Economic Sites

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of North Korea’s entourage headed to major economic sites in Hanoi ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.The press covering the historic summit spotted Ri Su-yong, the deputy director of the North Korean ruling party's international affairs department and O Su-yong who doubles as the director of the economic affairs department, getting in a car at around ten a.m. on Wednesday.They reportedly visited the popular tourist site Ha Long Bay and Hai Phong, one of the leading industrial complexes in Vietnam.Insiders say the visits seem to be related with North Korea's economic reform and opening of markets.