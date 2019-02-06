S. Korea's Fertility Rate Falls Below One in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The number of newborns in South Korea hit the lowest level since related statistics began to be compiled in 1970 and the nation's total fertility rate fell below one for the first time last year.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: According to data from Statistics Korea released on Wednesday, 326-thousand-900 babies were born in 2018, down about 31-thousand births, or eight-point-six percent, from a year earlier.This is the lowest figure since the nation started compiling related data in 1970, when one million babies were born.The nation's total fertility rate, or the number of babies that a woman is projected to have during her lifetime, slipped from one-point-05 in 2017 to point-98 last year.It is the first time since 1970 that the figure has fallen below one. The number is only half of what the World Health Organization recommends to help an economy maintain the "stability" of its population.In particular, the number of births per one-thousand Korean women in their late 20s slipped from 47-point-nine in 2017 to 41 last year, marking the largest drop among all age groups.The drop in the birthrates among women in their late 20s was bigger than those in their late 30s for the first time.Last year, the average age of women who had given birth was 32-point-eight years old, up point-two years from a year earlier. Women aged 35 or older made up 31-point-eight percent of the total number of women who gave birth, up two-point-four percent on-year.In 2016, Statistics Korea projected that if the nation's total fertility rate stands at one-point-13 in 2018, the overall population will begin to decline in 2028.However, the rapid drop in the birthrate is expected to advance the beginning of a contraction in the overall population.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.