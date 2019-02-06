Moon Has No Official Schedule Until Thurs. to Keep Close Eye on Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has no official set schedule for a day-and-a-half starting Wednesday afternoon in an apparent move to keep a close eye on this week's summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi.Following a summit and luncheon with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at his office Wednesday, Moon is expected to be briefed on the situation in Hanoi from his National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong.On Tuesday, the presidential office expressed hopes for big progress to be made during the upcoming summit, saying the two leaders are expected to engage in in-depth discussions over the next two days.Moon, who has recently made remarks about Seoul taking the driver's seat in dealing with issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, is expected to issue an official statement on the summit’s outcome following the adoption of the Hanoi Declaration Thursday.The presidential office said Moon may consider visiting Washington after speaking to U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone on Thursday night to discuss the outcome of the summit.