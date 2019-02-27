Trump: N. Korea Would Thrive Like Vietnam If It Denuclearizes

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes North Korea would thrive like Vietnam if it scraps its nuclear ambitions.Trump tweeted on Wednesday in Hanoi that “Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth” adding that “North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize.”President Trump said the potential for North Korea is “awesome” like almost none other in history. He then expressed anticipation about meeting Kim Jong-un, calling the reclusive leader his “friend.”Trump's second summit with Kim is scheduled to start Wednesday evening with an informal one-on-one meeting and a private dinner, prior to Thursday's more formally structured discussions.