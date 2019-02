Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean fighter jet has crashed into the Yellow Sea, but the two pilots on-board were safely rescued.According to the Air Force, the two-seat KF-16D combat plane fell into the sea at around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, minutes after departing from an air base in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province.The two pilots ejected from the jet just before crashing and were rescued and are reported to be in good condition.The Air Force has formed a task force to determine the cause of the crash.