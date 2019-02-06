Leaders of S. Korea, UAE Agree to Expand Cooperation, Reaffirm UAE's Support for Peace Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who is on a two-day official visit to Seoul this week. The two leaders agreed to further expand cooperation and reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’(UAE) support for Seoul's peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: President Moon Jae-in and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan adopted a joint statement in Seoul on Wednesday, outlining ways to enhance their countries' special strategic partnership forged during Moon's trip to Abu Dhabi last year.Moon and the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) agreed to expand their cooperation beyond the energy and construction sectors, and into the areas of 5G technology, artificial intelligence and semiconductors for the fourth industrial revolution.They have also agreed to cooperate in defense, agriculture and clean energy.Moon sought Abu Dhabi's support for Seoul's efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula by highlighting the fact that the UAE has become the center of reconciliation and tolerance on the Arabian Peninsula after hosting Pope Francis earlier this year.As Moon expressed hope that the success of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi this week will bring a message of peace and reconciliation to the peninsula, the crown prince gave the UAE’s support for Seoul's diplomatic efforts.The crown prince also expressed hope that peace on the Korean Peninsula will spread to the Middle East as well.Following the summit, Moon hosted an official lunch for the crown prince where the heads of South Korea's top conglomerates including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won were in attendance.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.