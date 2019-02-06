Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.37%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained eight-point-19 points, or point-37 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-234-point-79.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-07 points, or point-68 percent, to close at 752-point-16.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119-point-one won.