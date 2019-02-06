Moon's Adviser: Verifiable Yongbyon Dismantlement Should Amount to Some Sanctions Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special adviser Moon Chung-in says if North Korea gives up its main Yongbyon nuclear facility, it would deserve at least a partial relief from U.S.-led UN sanctions.[Sound bite: Moon Chung-in - Pres. Adviser for Unification,Diplomacy and Nat'l Security (English)]"You know, I think it was Bloomberg that characterized the Yongbyon nuclear facilities as the ‘crown jewel’ of North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, and I agree with that description... If North Korea dismantles all these things in a verifiable manner, I think it’s a big deal... North Korea deserves some kind of concessions in the form of relaxation of economic sanctions against them."Ahead of the Washington-Pyongyang summit in Hanoi, the foreign affairs adviser issued the outlook during a forum held at the Korea Economic Institute in Washington on Tuesday.Speaking to Korean reporters following the event, Dr. Moon elaborated on his point, saying the dismantlement of the Yongbyon facility could lead to UN Security Council's discussions regarding sanctions exemptions.While noting that permanently scrapping the complex should be more than enough to lift some sanctions, the adviser referred to the possible reopening of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to the North's Mount Geumgang as possible reward measures Seoul could consider.Ahead of the Hanoi summit, the adviser said that a partial, rather than a complete, relaxation of sanctions on the North is likely to come about from the meeting, adding that only the scope of the relaxation will emerge as a key issue.