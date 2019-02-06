Gov't to Parole More than 700 Ahead of 3.1 Independence Mov't Day

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to grant parole to more than 700 convicts ahead of the centennial of the March First Independence Movement.According to the Justice Ministry, a total of 751 people will be paroled on Thursday, including 24 long-term inmates and 55 classified as social minorities such as the elderly, those with serious illnesses and the disabled.Habitual offenders convicted of drunk driving, fraud, sexual or domestic violence have been excluded from the measures.Earlier, the ministry unveiled a list of four-thousand-378 people to receive special pardons on the centennial occasion.