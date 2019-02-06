Japanese Christians Apologize over Massacre of Koreans in Colonial Era

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Japanese Christians has apologized for a massacre carried out by Imperial Japan that took place nearly a century ago following the March First Independence Movement.A total of 17 Japanese nationals who are members of a Christian alliance between South Korea and Japan visited a martyrs memorial hall in Jeam-ri, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday.The group bowed deeply in apology for the killing of dozens of Korean residents by the Japanese police on April 15th of 1919.They said they will apologize until those affected by the massacre say it is enough.Reiji Oyama, a 93-year-old pastor who led the group, said the memorial hall represents the most horrendous killings by Japanese officials during Japan’s occupation of Korea and criticized Japanese politicians for not apologizing for the massacre.Praying for forgiveness for the people of Japan, he also asked South Koreans to understand that there are other Japanese like them who are seeking forgiveness.