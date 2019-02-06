Health Authorities Call for Continuous Flu Alert

Photo : YONHAP News

The health authorities have called for continuous caution against influenza ahead of a new school semester.The seasonal influenza watch is still in place after it was first issued on November 16th, although the number of those suspected of contracting influenza is gradually declining.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outpatient incidence rate of suspected flu cases peaked in the first week of this year at 73-point-three suspected cases per thousand people. The number dropped to only eight suspected cases per thousand people in the week that began from February tenth.The agency urged students to frequently wash their hands and maintain practices of good personal hygiene.