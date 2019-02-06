Gov't to Decide on Minimum Wage via Dual-Track Process

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed a new decision-making system regarding the minimum wage.Under a final plan announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the committee on minimum wage will be divided into two entities: one tasked with setting the range of a minimum wage hike and and the other responsible for deciding the final rate.This dual-track process is aimed at helping the government be more prudent and comprehensive in determining minimum wage hikes and reducing social costs stemming from controversy surrounding the issue.Other factors will also be considered before wage hikes are determined, including the employment rate, economic growth and social security benefits.