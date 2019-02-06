Hyundai Motor Targets 7% Operating Profit Ratio by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor says it will boost its operating profit ratio to seven percent in three years.The automaker announced its mid- and long-term goals before invited stockholders and market insiders in Seoul on Wednesday while vowing to invest 45 trillion won in research and development and future technologies over the next five years.The company also said it will try to reach an operating profit ratio of seven percent and nine percent return on equity(ROE) by 2022. Last year, the company’s operating profit ratio and ROE stood at just two-point-one percent and one-point-nine percent, respectively.The company said it will achieve the goals by expanding its global market share, cutting costs, raising business efficiency and enhancing its brands.