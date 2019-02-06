Moon Proposes Stronger Nuclear Energy Cooperation with UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has proposed Seoul and Abu Dhabi strengthen their long-term partnership in nuclear energy.In a summit meeting with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the presidential office on Wednesday, Moon said the two countries need to work together on the sector for at least 100 years.According to Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Moon said nuclear power plant projects require cooperation throughout all stages, starting from brainstorming to designing, construction, operations and repairs.Moon said the two countries’ relationship is developing from a partnership into a close alliance, pointing to the Barakah nuclear power plant the UAE is building with the help of South Korean firms as a symbol of their special ties.He said they will also cooperate for a joint entry into a third country’s nuclear energy market.The UAE’s de-facto leader proposed the two countries also cooperate on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.