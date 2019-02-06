BTS No. 2 Global Recording Artists of 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean boy band BTS is the world's second best-selling recording artists.The seven-member group took the number two spot on the Global Artist Chart of 2018 announced by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry(IFPI) on Tuesday.Canadian rapper Drake topped the chart for a second time while Ed Sheeran and Post Malone took third and fourth place, respectively. The list also included Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga at eighth and ninth, respectively.The IFPI credited BTS' feat to the global success of its two albums released last year, “Love Yourself: Tear,” released in May 2018, and “Love Yourself: Answer,” in August 2018.The chart is based sales of albums, digital track downloads, audio and video streams.This is the first time any South Korean act has placed in the top ten of the chart.