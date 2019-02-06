Trump Says S. Korea, Japan Will Help N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says countries, including South Korea, will help him strive for North Korea’s denuclearization and economic development.Trump made the remark in a tweet on Tuesday posted ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set to open in Hanoi later in the day.He tweeted that despite “all false reporting” on his intentions regarding the North, he and Kim will try “very hard to work something out on denuclearization and then making the North an economic powerhouse.”The president said he believes China, Russia, Japan and South Korea will be “very helpful.”According to the White House, Trump and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong agreed on the need for continued progress toward the final, fully verified denuclearization of the North during their bilateral summit earlier on Wednesday.