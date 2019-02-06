Fmr Prime Minister Hwang Elected as Main Opposition's New Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has elected former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn as its new chairman.Hwang, who served as the prime minister for the impeached ex-President Park Geun-hye, garnered 68-thousand-713 votes at the party’s national convention held at the KINTEX convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon settled for runner-up with 42-thousand-653 votes while Representative Kim Jin-tae came in third at 25-thousand-924 votes.In a separate vote to field new five members of the party's Supreme Council, lawmakers Cho Kyoung-tae, Kim Soon-rye and Kim Gwang-lim as well as former lawmaker Chung Mi-kyung were elected. Shin Bo-ra joined them as the only youth member of the top-decision making body.The LKP has been under emergency leadership since previous Chairman Hong Joon-pyo stepped down to take responsibility for the party's defeat in the June 2018 local elections.