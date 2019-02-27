2nd N. Korea-US Summit Begins with 20-Minute Talk

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have kicked off their two-day bilateral summit with a 20-minute talk.The two leaders sat down for the talks at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel from 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday to warm up for more official meetings scheduled for Thursday.At the beginning of the one-on-one talks with Trump, Kim expressed his expectation for positive outcomes. Trump said North Korea has much economic potential, indicating the possibility that sanctions on the North may be lifted if the regime vows to take bold denuclearization measures.A 90-minute-long social dinner followed the talks, where the two leaders were joined by their top aides.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney attended the banquet, along with Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the central committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.