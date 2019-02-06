Trump Says 'Great Meeting, Very Good Dialogue' with Kim in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had a "great meeting and dinner" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on the first day of their second summit.Trump tweeted that he had "very good dialogue" with Kim and he's looking forward to continuing discussions on Thursday. He also posted a video of his meeting with Kim.Trump and Kim began their second summit in Vietnam with a 30-minute one-on-one meeting at around 6:30 p.m. at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, which was followed by a social dinner with their advisers for about an hour and 40 minutes.The two leaders will continue talks on Thursday and likely adopt a joint statement that may include a roadmap for the North's denuclearization.