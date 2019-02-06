Trump Says 'Great Meeting, Very Good Dialogue' with Kim in Hanoi

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had a "great meeting and dinner" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on the first day of their second summit.
Trump tweeted that he had "very good dialogue" with Kim and he's looking forward to continuing discussions on Thursday. He also posted a video of his meeting with Kim.
Trump and Kim began their second summit in Vietnam with a 30-minute one-on-one meeting at around 6:30 p.m. at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, which was followed by a social dinner with their advisers for about an hour and 40 minutes.
The two leaders will continue talks on Thursday and likely adopt a joint statement that may include a roadmap for the North's denuclearization.