S. Korea's Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment Increase in January

Photo : YONHAP News

Three indices that assess the country's industry trends all increased in January, but an index which reflects current economic conditions dipped for the tenth consecutive month.Statistics Korea said on Thursday the nation’s industrial output went up point-eight percent last month from a month earlier, the first rise since October of last year.Retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, gained point-two percent and facility investment increased two-point-two percent on-month in January.It's the first time since last October that all three indices posted growth.An economic indicator which reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, however, fell point-one percentage points in January on-month, slipping for the tenth consecutive month.An economic index that is used to predict short-term economic conditions in the business cycle also dropped by point-four percentage points, falling for the eighth straight month.