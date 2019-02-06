US-N. Korea Summit Clouded by Trump's Former Attorney's Testimony

Photo : YONHAP News

The critical second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has commenced while under the shadow of explosive testimony from Trump's former personal attorney.Hours after Trump sat face-to-face with Kim in Vietnam on Wednesday, his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sat before Congress and testified that his boss was a ''conman'' and ''racist'' who lied about having advance knowledge of WikiLeaks' plans to release an opponent’s stolen emails.Before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cohen said that during the 2016 presidential election, Trump knew in advance that WikiLeaks planned to release stolen emails damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.Cohen also testified how the president arranged the payment of illegal hush-money to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.While the Trump-Kim summit is drawing global attention, the U.S. media covered Cohen’s testimony with great interest and broadcast his testimony live.