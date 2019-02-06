Big Bang's Seungri Denies Soliciting Prostitutes and Drug Use Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

A member of a famous South Korean boy band implicated in a drug and sex scandal revolving around a local club has denied all the allegations directed at him.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency questioned Lee Seung-hyun, better known as Seungri of Big Bang, for more than eight hours until early Thursday morning.Seungri has denied any knowledge of social network messages that he was alleged to have exchanged with his business partners in December of 2015.Earlier, an online news outlet unveiled the Kakao Talk messages, suggesting them as evidence that he tried to offer sexual services to the potential investors of a business he was set to launch.Burning Sun, a club in the upscale Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul, where the singer worked as a director is suspected as the site of sexual services. Seungri has denied the charges and resigned his position after the allegations were raised.Seungri is also suspected of illegal drug use and police officials collected samples of his urine and hair to investigate the allegations.