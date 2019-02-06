Moon Expected to Detail New Peninsula System at Centennial Event

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend an event to commemorate the centennial of the March First Independence Movement.During the ceremony to be held at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Friday morning, Moon is expected to unveil the details of what he called a “new Korean Peninsula system.”In a meeting with his aides on Monday, the president said he will prepare for a system in which the peninsula will move away from wars and confrontation and head towards peace and coexistence, and from division and ideology to economic growth and prosperity.Meanwhile, an official at the presidential office said the ceremony will involve participation by many citizens and also feature acrobatic flights by an Air Force squadron and drones carrying the national flag.The official said that before the opening of the event, there will also be a parade reenacting the street rally cries of Manse, or “long live Korean independence,” adding Moon will enter the venue together with the parade.