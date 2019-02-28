Trump Declares Pace is Not Important for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump declared pace is not important in an apparent dismissal of the criticism that the North should be pressed to fulfill its promise to denuclearize faster.Trump expressed his gratitude at the beginning of his one-on-one talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi for not conducting further nuclear and missile tests as they opened the second day of their summit.When referring to the informal talks and dinner the two leaders had a day earlier, Trump said they shared many good ideas. The U.S. president said he thinks they will surely achieve success not only during the second summit but also in the long haul, repeating he is not in a hurry.Kim said he and Trump were having good talks for the second day in a row, adding they have put in lots of effort.Saying the whole world will watch the two sitting down for talks, Kim vowed to do his best to get a good result out of the summit.Kim said even those who had been skeptical about their meeting will see the two leaders sitting down together having a great time like a clip out of a fantasy movie.The Thursday sessions began with a one-on-one meeting at 9 a.m. local time and will be followed by extended summit talks before a working luncheon.Key aides to the two leaders are expected to join the extended summit talks, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim is likely to be accompanied by Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.The two sides are scheduled to sign a Hanoi declaration in the afternoon that will include the outcome of their two-day summit. Details of their negotiations on denuclearization, new Pyongyang-Washington relations and a peace system on the Korean Peninsula are expected to be contained in the joint declaration.After the signing ceremony, Trump plans to hold a news conference at around 4 p.m. at the JW Marriott hotel where he is staying.