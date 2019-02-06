Citizens to Mark Centennial of March 1st Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Thursday that around 10-thousand citizens will attend a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Gwanghwamun event in central Seoul will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday with the arrival of two separate parades reenacting the street rally cries of “Manse,” or “Long Live Korean Independence.”At the beginning of the ceremony, the descendants of independence activists and citizens including students will read out the Declaration of Independence that was shouted by Korean activists in the historic rally against Japanese imperialism.Later, a total of 334 people will be given rewards for their patriotic acts. President Moon Jae-in will posthumously confer the first-grade Order of Merit for National Foundation to Yu Gwan-sun, a female activist who played a key role in the March First movement. Yu's bereaved family will receive the country’s highest honor on her behalf.A series of bell-ringing and Manse reenactment events will be held throughout the country to commemorate the independence movement.