Kim Jong-un Stresses His Will to Denuclearize

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he would not have attended his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump unless he had the will to denuclearize his country.Kim made the remark while fielding questions from reporters at the beginning of his extended summit talks with Trump at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi on Thursday.Asked whether he is ready to take concrete steps for denuclearization, Kim said he and Trump were having discussion on the issue “right now.”Asked of his stance on the possibility of the U.S. opening a liaison office in Pyongyang, he said it would be something to welcome.Trump said whatever the result of their second summit, it would benefit Kim, his country and everyone else.President Trump sounded optimistic and satisfied about his latest engagement with Kim, commenting in the middle of the extensive summit talks that his relationship with Kim is better than ever.Trump emphasized long-term success on the issue, noting that negotiations on the North’s denuclearization will not be over in a day or two. He said what is important is that they are heading towards success every step of the way.