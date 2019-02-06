Ethics Committee Decides to Review All Accusations from Rival Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary ethics committee has decided to simultaneously launch official reviews of accusations against three opposition lawmakers over their remarks regarding the Gwangju Uprising and former ruling lawmaker Sohn Hye-won over her alleged property speculation.The chairman of the National Assembly's special ethics committee, Rep. Park Myung-jae, said on Thursday a total of 18 motions for disciplinary actions filed under the incumbent parliamentary session will all be referred to the committee’s general meeting.The decision was made during Park's meeting earlier in the day with the three lawmakers representing the ruling and opposition parties at the committee.The cases also includes a petition to penalize ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Seo Young-kyo over the allegation she asked a judiciary official to reduce punishment for the son of an acquaintance in an attempted sexual abuse case.Park said the DP has demanded main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmakers Lee Jong-myeong, Kim Jin-tae and Kim Soon-rye be disciplined first over their remarks disparaging the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement. On the other hand, the LKP has insisted their motions against Sohn and Seo should be looked at first.The chairman said the committee instead decided to review all of them together to clear itself of charges of being a vegetative committee.The committee chief and rival party representatives had a similar meeting earlier this month but failed to make a decision.