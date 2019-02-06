Survey: Nearly 70% of S. Koreans Support Resuming Gaeseong, Geumgang Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that nearly 70 percent of South Koreans are now in favor of the resumption of two major inter-Korean economic projects.Real Meter asked around 500 adults across the country on Wednesday on the possible reopening of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourist program in case sanctions on the North are eased as part of corresponding measures to the North’s denuclearization measures.A total of 68-point-nine percent respondents said they support the resumption of the projects, nearly 20 percentage points higher than a similar survey conducted in June of 2017.Twenty six-point-five percent opposed it, while four-point-six percent said they don’t know or did not respond.The survey, which was commissioned by the Traffic Broadcasting System, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a plus or minus four-point-four percent margin of error.