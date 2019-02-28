Trump-Kim Summit Ends After Working Lunch Canceled

Photo : YONHAP News

The second North Korea-U.S. summit has ended without the scheduled working lunch.In a notice to the White House press corps, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that negotiations between the two sides will continue but the talks held at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi have ended.Sanders also said that President Trump has rescheduled his post-summit press conference from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time.She declined to confirm whether there still would be a signing ceremony for the joint summit agreement.