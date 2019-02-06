Parties Again Fail to Normalize Assembly But Will Continue Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of three ruling and opposition parties met on Thursday and discussed normalizing parliamentary schedules but failed to reach an agreement.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, ruling Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo said the three sides agreed to continue working-level talks to normalize Assembly affairs at the earliest date.Hong said the three parties' deputy floor leaders will seek coordination on various issues, including pending bills.His main opposition Liberty Korea Party counterpart Na Kyung-won said she urged the ruling camp to demonstrate a responsible attitude so that the Assembly could convene in March.Na said the floor leaders have the same intention to open parliamentary sessions but differ in how that can be achieved, which means more talks will be held.The floor leaders of the two parties as well as the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party discussed resuming parliament proceedings from Monday.The talks are believed to have fallen through due to differences over a number of issues including a parliamentary probe into alleged property speculation by former Democratic Party lawmaker Sohn Hye-won and the fast-track passage of bills related to electoral reform.