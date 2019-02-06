Private Kindergartens to Suspend Operations in Protest of Gov't Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

An association representing South Korea's private kindergartens says its members will suspend operations until the government recognizes their founders' ownership of private property and the parliament agrees to scrap related pending bills.The Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA), which represents most of the country's large-sized private kindergartens, held a press conference on Thursday, saying it will indefinitely defer the start of a new school year slated for Monday in mass protest.The group said some 68 percent of its over three-thousand members supported the move, adding the shutdown is legal since current laws don't specify the new semester opening date and that its members have already met the annual legal minimum operation of 180 days.The association is demanding the government to cover the cost of using its privately-owned properties and the National Assembly to scrap a set of bills aimed at improving management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens.However, it has agreed to adopt the state accounting system Edufine, which the government has declared mandatory for large-sized private kindergartens starting Friday.The association, meanwhile, has left the door open for negotiations, urging the Education Ministry to engage in talks over the weekend.