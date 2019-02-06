Economy
KOSPI, KOSDAQ Down on Summit Cessation Thursday
Write: 2019-02-28 15:59:58 / Update: 2019-02-28 16:00:11
South Korean stocks were down Thursday on news that summit talks between the U.S. and North Korea were halted abruptly.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 39-point-35 points, or one-point-76 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-195-point-44.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 20-point-91 points, or two-point-78 percent, to close at 731-point-25. It was the first time that the KOSDAQ dropped more than two percent since December last year.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-seven won.
