Economy KOSPI, KOSDAQ Down on Summit Cessation Thursday

South Korean stocks were down Thursday on news that summit talks between the U.S. and North Korea were halted abruptly.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 39-point-35 points, or one-point-76 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-195-point-44.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 20-point-91 points, or two-point-78 percent, to close at 731-point-25. It was the first time that the KOSDAQ dropped more than two percent since December last year.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-seven won.