Preliminary Pollution Reduction Measures in Effect in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Preliminary fine dust reduction measures are being implemented all across the Seoul capital region from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.It is mandatory for the 530-thousand employees at some 74-hundred administrative and public agencies in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province to use public transport instead of driving.On days that end in an even number like the 28th, employees with car license plates ending in even numbers can drive, while employees with license plates ending in odd numbers must leave their cars at home.However, restrictions placed on vehicles whose emission levels fall in Category Five do not take effect during the preliminary stage of fine dust reduction measures.On Thursday, some 100 establishments run by public agencies and organizations that produce fine dust must also reduce or adjust their hours of operation.Four-hundred-70 construction sites must cut back on work hours, refrain from using outdated machinery and suppress dust particles from flying in the air with the help of water sprinklers.