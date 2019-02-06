Abe Briefed on Hanoi Summit by Vice FM

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was briefed about the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi from his Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba on Thursday.After wrapping up his parliamentary schedule, Abe returned to his office and received the 30-minute briefing.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said Abe and Akiba are believed to have discussed future response measures based on information and analysis of the summit outcome.Meanwhile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that efforts are under way to arrange a phone call between Washington and Tokyo at an appropriate time.