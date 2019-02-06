China Prods N. Korea, US to Continue Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

As the North Korea-U.S. summit ended abruptly, China said the two sides should continue talks to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday that the situation on the peninsula reached a critical juncture over the past year and the only path forward is to carry on dialogue and negotiations.Lu said he hopes the two countries continue to pursue the denuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of peace, adding China hopes to play a suitable role.