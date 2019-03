Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures will be implemented across the Seoul capital region, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, on Friday as the area is expected to be blanketed by thick dust particles.However, restrictions placed on grade 5 emission vehicles will not take effect as Friday is a public holiday in observance of the March First Independence Movement.The Ministry of Environment is asking the public to refrain from outdoor activities and to wear masks when necessary.