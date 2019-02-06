Top Office Expresses Regret over Summit, Hope for More Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed regret over the abrupt end to the U.S.-North Korea summit, but said it also appears to be certain the two sides made more meaningful progress than ever.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expanded the breadth and depth of their understanding of each other by conducting in-depth discussions for an extended period of time.He said Trump’s apparent will to continue talks and his optimism brightened prospects for the next round of talks.The statement also said Trump’s willingness to remove or relax sanctions on North Korea once it takes measures to denuclearize revealed talks between the two sides had moved to a higher stage.The spokesman said Seoul will do everything it can so the U.S and the North can continue close communication and maintain the momentum for dialogue.