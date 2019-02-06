Rival Parties Express Hope for Swift Resumption of US-North Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have expressed hope for the swift resumption of talks between the U.S. and North Korea after their summit broke down in Hanoi.Ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Hong Ihk-pyo said on Thursday that it is regretful the two sides failed to reach a Hanoi declaration, but he hopes they can make an agreement through a new round of talks at the earliest time possible.He said the DP will review what it can do with the government to improve relations between Washington and Pyongyang and to expedite denuclearization.The spokesperson for the main opposition Liberty Korean Party also said he hopes talks resume as soon as possible for the denuclearization of the North.LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn was less optimistic. He said it is regretful the summit fell apart without an agreement as he had anticipated discussions on steps for the North's denuclearization. He said the South Korean government had only talked about a rosy illusion, but the results show the gravity of the North's nuclear situation.