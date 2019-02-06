Japan Moving Quickly for Details on Collapsed Talks in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government moved fast to get information on the talks between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea that broke down on Thursday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said his government was in the process of confirming details from Hanoi and relayed Tokyo's hopes to continue close cooperation with Washington.Suga said Tokyo sent an official to Hanoi since it had been coordinating policies with Washington on not only the North Korean nuclear issue but also on resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North.Asked when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would speak to U.S. President Donald Trump, Suga said they are in discussions with Washington to set a time for their phone conversation.Japanese broadcaster NHK had reported the abduction issue was included as one of the topics to be raised during the Hanoi summit, while Kyodo News said Trump had mentioned it at his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.