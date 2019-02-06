N. Korean Leader to Carry Out Official Schedule in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite failing to strike an agreement on denuclearization with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to carry out his official schedule in Vietnam until Saturday.The Vietnamese foreign ministry said Kim will embark on his official friendly visit to the Southeast Asian country from Friday to Saturday.During the two-day trip, the first to by a North Korean leader in 55 years, Kim is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, visit a war memorial and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.On Saturday, Kim is expected to travel to Dong Dang station near Vietnam's border with China to board his special train and head home.It is likely that he will travel to the train station between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. since that is when roads will be blocked off between his hotel and the station.